Monday is deadline for Georgians to register to vote

ATLANTA — Monday is Georgia’s voter registration deadline.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) visited college campuses around the metro Atlanta area on Saturday to encourage all eligible Georgians, especially those who may be voting for the first time, to get registered.

The DNC drove a mobile billboard to the campuses of Georgia Tech, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark-Atlanta University during the daytime.

In the evening, the billboard traveled to different hotspots around Atlanta to spread the message.

On Sunday, the mobile billboard will do the same on the campuses of Albany State University, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, University of North Georgia, Augusta Technical College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Georgia College & State University, Middle Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, and Valdosta State University.

Georgia voters can head to www.IWillVote.com/GA to check their registration status, register to vote, and learn about voting deadlines.