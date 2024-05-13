Military mom surprises University of West Georgia son in tearful reunion at graduation Credit (University of West Georgia)

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Military families make one of life’s biggest sacrifices. From missing childbirths to weddings, they pay the price to ensure our freedom.

Sgt. Eva Roby serves in the National Guard and has been deployed in Kosovo.

Roby’s duty has kept her away from her son, Malik Heard, during many life events.

Ubeknownst to Heard, Roby, along with the help of the University of West Georgia, arranged to surprise Heard on stage for his big day.

As Heard’s name was being called and he shook the hands of faculty members, the announcer mentioned Roby’s name.

Heard’s head turned around and after spotting his mom, he quickly ran towards and into her arms in a tearful reunion.

“Congratulations, Malik and Eva, on your surprise reunion and graduation from the University of West Georgia,” the university wrote.