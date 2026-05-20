Metro Atlanta teacher honored for role she played in child abuse investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County teacher was honored with the District Attorney’s Hero Award for her role in helping a child abuse case that led to a successful prosecution, officials said.

Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway presented the award to Kelsey Montgomery during a Cherokee County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Montgomery noticed signs of possible abuse involving a student in her class three years ago and followed proper reporting procedures.

When she asked the child about visible bruises, the student was initially hesitant to speak. Officials said Montgomery did not press the child but documented her concerns and made clear she was available to talk when the student felt ready.

Authorities said the student later informed them about the abuse, and Montgomery’s actions helped support the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Treadaway praised Montgomery for creating a safe environment for the student, saying she “embodies the profound impact teachers can have beyond the classroom.”

Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis also praised Montgomery.

“Teachers are so often unsung heroes in the lives of students. Kelsey Montgomery is an exemplar in the care, commitment, and professionalism she puts into her role as a teacher,” Davis said. “Thank you to the District Attorney’s office for its dedication to protecting our community’s children and the much-deserved recognition of Kelsey.”