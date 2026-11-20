DECATUR, GA — Students at four Catholic schools across metro Atlanta got a chance to speak with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on Thursday.

Astronaut Luke Delaney answered questions from students during a live radio contact facilitated through an amateur radio ground station in Australia.

Students from schools including St. Mary’s Academy in Fayetteville and St. Thomas More in Decatur asked Delaney about life in space.

One student, Eli, wanted to know who takes care of Delaney when he gets sick.

“We really have a lot of people looking after us. We look after each other, over,” Delaney said.

Delaney said he hopes the experience inspires students to pursue their dreams and perhaps join him in space one day.

St. Thomas More officials said all four of the school’s participating students were able to ask their questions.

“Today, our whole school gathered as STM students had the incredible opportunity to ask astronaut Luke Delaney questions during our ARISS contact with the International Space Station,” school officials said.

Metro Atlanta students speak with astronaut aboard International Space Station (St. Thomas More School, Decatur, GA)