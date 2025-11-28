Metro Atlanta shelter launches ‘Black Fur-Day’ with no-cost pet adoptions

Annual Home for the Pawlidays event scheduled in metro Atlanta with free pet adoptions

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Animal Services is marking the holiday shopping season with “Black Fur-Day,” encouraging families to bring home a new pet for the holidays.

Beginning Friday, November 28 through December 7, all adoptions at the county animal shelter on Fulton Industrial Boulevard will be free. Adoption fees are normally $85 for dogs and $65 for cats.

The promotion also includes pets currently in foster homes. All adoptable animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.