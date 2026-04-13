Metro Atlanta residents push back on Walmart drone delivery plans

COBB COUNTY, GA — Residents in a metro Atlanta community are raising concerns about plans to bring drone deliveries to a local Walmart store.

An East Cobb Walmart is preparing to roll out a drone delivery system, but some neighbors say the technology could negatively impact their community.

Nearby resident Jacqui Ellis, who started a petition opposing the plan, said noise, safety and privacy are among the biggest concerns.

Yard signs urging neighbors to oppose the drone program have begun appearing throughout the East Cobb neighborhood.

“We are not necessarily against a drone delivery program, we’re against having a drone airport in our backyards,” Ellis said. “It’s not just a bunch of old people that don’t just want to have new technology here. It’s about the noise, yes. But it’s also about safety, it’s about privacy, it’s about what kind of impact this can have on home values. We could have bird strikes. There’s a lot at stake here.”

Ellis said more than 700 people have signed a petition opposing the deliveries.

Six metro Atlanta stores already use drone delivery technology, and officials in Milton said they are still weighing the pros and cons of allowing similar services.

In October 2025, the Woodstock City Council approved a permit for the drone company Wing to carry out Walmart deliveries.

“If we don’t stop this from happening with Walmart, what’s stopping Amazon from coming in next door. What’s stopping Kroger from doing it and Publix,” Ellis added.

Walmart said it plans to work with residents to ensure any drone operations are responsible, respectful and aligned with community needs.