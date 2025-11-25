Metro Atlanta police share travel safety tips, AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ program for Thanksgiving

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — With Thanksgiving just days away, more than 2.3 million Georgians expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to AAA.

To help keep travelers safe, DeKalb County Police are reminding drivers to take extra precautions.

“Traffic safety is important any time of year, but especially around the holidays,” DeKalb County Police said.

Motorists are urged to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you’ve been drinking or using substances, give your car keys to a trusted friend or relative, use a rideshare app, or stay overnight at a hotel.

Tips from DeKalb County Police for safer driving this holiday season:

Stay alert and hands-free. Georgia is a hands-free state—avoid looking at your phone for texts or emails while driving. Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.

Avoid road rage. Don’t engage with aggressive drivers. Let them pass safely and remain calm. Confrontation could lead to serious injury.

Give yourself plenty of time. Rushing increases the risk of reckless decisions. Accept that being late is safer than trying to make up time on the road.

Use common sense. Arrive alive.

In addition, AAA has activated its free “Tow to Go” service for Thanksgiving to help prevent impaired driving. The service provides a safe ride and towing for motorists who may find themselves unable to drive safely.

“Since holiday celebrations can lead to risky choices, AAA offers Tow to Go to prevent those choices from turning into tragedies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay overnight if needed. Together, we can make this Thanksgiving a safe and joyful one for all.”

How ‘Tow to Go’ Works: