Metro Atlanta middle school earns national Kind School designation

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta middle school has been awarded the Kind School designation for the 2025-2026 school year.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Atlanta received the recognition from Teach Kindness, a national initiative of the Stand for Children Leadership Center.

Officials said Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School is the only metro Atlanta school to receive the designation. It is also among three Georgia schools to be recognized, including Howard Middle School in the Bibb County School District and Anita White Carson Middle School in the Greene County School District.

“It takes real effort to build a school culture where kindness is the norm, not the exception,” said Brandi Watts, National Director of Teach Kindness. “These schools are showing that kindness can be taught and practiced alongside academics. We’re proud to recognize the work they’ve done to make it part of everyday school life.”

Only 32 schools nationwide earned the title, according to program leaders.

The program focuses on building positive school climates and teaching kindness as a core skill set.

The recognition highlights schools that demonstrate a commitment to fostering inclusive and supportive learning environments.

School leaders said the designation reflects ongoing efforts to promote student well-being and positive behavior.