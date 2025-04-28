Metro Atlanta homebuyers seeing more seller concessions, Redfin says

(AP Photo - Mike Stewart, File)
For Sale (AP Photo - Mike Stewart, File) ((AP Photo - Mike Stewart, File))
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — It may be a good time for homebuyers in metro Atlanta to negotiate a deal. While home prices and interest rates remain high, a new report from brokerage firm Redfin shows more sellers are willing to offer concessions to close a sale.

According to Redfin, 62% of metro Atlanta home sellers in the first quarter of 2025 offered incentives such as help with closing costs, home repairs, or interest rate buy-downs. That’s a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Metro Atlanta ranks third in the nation for seller concessions, trailing only Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

Redfin’s findings suggest that even with a challenging market, buyers in metro Atlanta may have more leverage than they did a year ago.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!