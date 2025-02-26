Metro Atlanta has 3 of the top 10 worst truck bottlenecks in U.S.

Metro Atlanta has three of 10 worst traffic bottlenecks for trucks, study says

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta has found its way on the top 100 list of some of the worst truck bottlenecks in the United States to the surprise of no one.

The metro Atlanta area has three locations in the top 10 list of the worst truck bottlenecks in the United States and nine total in the top 82 of the list by the American Transportation Research Institute.

The list analyzes the most congested bottlenecks for trucks which lead to some of the worst traffic jams on major interstates across the country.

“As the Trump Administration and new Congress kick off the process of reauthorizing the federal highway bill, this report provides a precise blueprint on where to begin,” said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear.

Among the top 10 locations, average rush hour truck speeds were 29.7 mph, according to American Transportation Research Institute data.

Since 2018, the Georgia Department of Transportation has been developing plans to fix the I-285/I-20 bottleneck.

The average speeds on I-285 and I-20 in DeKalb County fall to 30 mph by 3 p.m. Drivers won’t reach the speed limit in this area until around 9 p.m., according to the American Transportation Institute’s data.

Here are the Georgia highways that were ranked on the American Transportation Research Institute’s top 100 list:



