Mayor Dickens unveils $5 billion neighborhood reinvestment initiative in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unveiled a new plan to reinvest roughly $5 billion into neighborhoods across Atlanta, with a focus on the South and West sides of the city.

“The lack of concentrated investments in these areas has led to considerably less access to quality jobs, fresh foods and even manageable commutes,” Mayor Dickens said.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is designed to make direct and purposeful investments in these communities, with the goal of making Atlanta the best place in the nation to raise a child.

Atlanta officials say the plan will focus on improvements in infrastructure, job creation, education, and access to healthy food options.

“The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is about more than buildings, it’s about people. By addressing income inequality, we’re creating opportunities, stability, and a stronger future for the Grove Park community and beyond,” said Grove Park Foundation Executive Director Gavin McGuire.

Atlanta city leaders have addressed many issues in communities, including social and economic equalities which have led to high poverty rates, poor health, low graduation rates and lack of work readiness.

Atlanta officials say the city has made progress in improving quality of life in many communities, citing a 44% drop in homicides, $30 million invested in youth services and nonprofits, more than 11,000 new affordable housing units, 189 owner-occupied rehab grants, and historically high public school graduation rates.

APS reported a graduation rate above 90%, coming in at 90.5% for 2025, officials announced Monday.

Officials also say the initiative seeks to “jumpstart development in specific areas by using tax allocation districts (TADs) that could help raise money for major investment projects that strengthen affordable housing, public safety, public spaces, health and wellness and dependable government.”

Among the neighborhoods include the Beltline, Perry Bolton, Hollowell/MLK, Eastside, Westside, Stadium, Campbellton and Metropolitan.

The initiative identified $5.1 billion worth of investments through the TADs for citywide projects, with the TAD’s set to expire over the next 5-13 years.

According to Atlanta city officials, plans include: