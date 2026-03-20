Match Day arrives for thousands of medical students, including hundreds at Emory

ATLANTA — Friday, March 20 marks “Match Day,” when about 50,000 students who have completed medical school in the U.S. will learn where they will spend their residencies.

At Emory University, hundreds of students are taking part in the milestone event. Dr. Sandra Wong, dean of the Emory School of Medicine, says it is a major moment for future physicians.

“Thousands of students find out at nearly the same time where they will go and train as resident physicians,” Wong said.

She says the event is marked by a gathering where students receive their assignments at the same time.

“We gather all of our students and right around noon, there is literally a race to the table where we have envelopes with a slip of paper in it that tells them where they’re going to go,” Wong said.

Wong says Match Day represents the beginning of a student’s medical career.

“What really makes this really special is that it really marks the first step in someone’s career,” Wong said.

At Emory, 293 students will learn they are heading to the university for residency programs starting in June.

Wong says many students remain at Emory because of their experience during training.

“We get to know our students really well when they rotate through our hospital,” Wong said.

For students, the day can bring a mix of emotions. Jessy Kline, president of Emory’s graduating medical class, says the process can be stressful.

“No one really knows where they are going yet and for some it’s very anxiety inducing and for some it’s exciting,” Kline said.

Kline added, “I have many friends who have not slept in weeks.”

She compared the process to a familiar experience for some students.

“It kind of works like if anyone has ever been in a sorority, like sorority rush,” Kline said.

Results are released for those who matched at 12pm Eastern time.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.