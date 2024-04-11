Masters 2024: First round tee times delayed due to weather

U.S.-AUGUSTA-MASTERS-GOLF TOURNAMENT Audience watch the match in the rain during the second round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National announced Thursday morning that gate openings and tee times for the Masters have been delayed because of weather.

Officials originally delayed opening the gates for the first round Thursday, but gave an update just after 5 a.m. that the tee times would be pushed back too.

Because of the weather delay, the first group will tee off at 10:30 a.m. just after the Honorary Starters Ceremony at 10:10 a.m..

The first round will begin at 10:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Updated tee times are available below.



The Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m.



You can find the full list of updated tee times here.

WSBTV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked heavy rain and strong wind gusts that moved through north Georgia Wednesday night. A wind advisory is in effect for dozens of Georgia counties, including Richmond County.

Augusta National has a SubAir system to help dry the course after the the overnight rain. The system acts like a vacuum, pulling water into the pipes of an underground drainage system. The water is pulled from the greens and released in areas away from the course. The system can also push air into the grass to help control the temperature of the greens.

Augusta National says it will continue to monitor weather conditions and post updates on its website and social media accounts.

