Mary Mac’s Tea Room celebrates 80 years of Southern tradition

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most iconic restaurants is marking a major milestone. Mary Mac’s Tea Room celebrates 80 years today of serving up its signature Southern comfort food in Midtown.

Since opening in 1945, the restaurant has become an Atlanta institution, hosting everyone from civil rights leaders and religious figures to sitting presidents. General Manager Tina Leftwich says what keeps people coming back is the warmth and familiarity that Mary Mac’s offers.

“It feels like home,” Leftwich said. “When you walk in, it feels like you’re walking into grandma’s house. You’re going to get that good home cooking and that warm feeling. A lot of people say it’s like walking into someone’s living room and that’s exactly what we want them to feel.”

Leftwich credits the restaurant’s longevity to its commitment to tradition. “We still do everything from scratch, just like they did in 1945,” she said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it; we’ve stuck with the same recipes we’ve been using for years.”

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Mary Mac’s is offering free peach cobbler, its version of birthday cake along with raffles and other giveaways.

Leftwich says the team is grateful for eight decades of loyal customers and hopes this milestone marks the beginning of another 80 years of success.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story