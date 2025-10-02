Marietta police employee and her mom soon to enjoy new Habitat for Humanity home

MARIETTA, GA — An employee with the Marietta Police Department will soon have a new home for herself and her mother, thanks to the Women Build initiative from Habitat for Humanity.

Officials with the northwest Atlanta chapter of Habitat for Humanity hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future home for Makailah, and her mom, Lisa.

It is on land donated by the city of Marietta, and a fundraising campaign fueled the project, which was part of the initiative.

Habitat for Humanity’s Elisha Johnson says the Women Build program provides training in construction for the female volunteers and is focused on giving women a path to home ownership.

Johnson says the house will be built over nine days with 30 to 40 volunteers each day. Makailah and her mother put in sweat, equity, and a portion of the down payment on their new home.