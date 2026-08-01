Local gardeners work together to support those that are food insecure

ALPHARETTA — There’s an effort to help food insecure families in North Fulton County.

The Homegrown Harvest Program allows local gardeners to sign up to grow food that will be collected and donated to North Fulton Community Charities whose fresh food demand has doubled since before COVID.

Alpharetta’s Community Agriculture and Sustainability Director Amanda Muselli said more than 20 local gardeners have signed up for the Homegrown Harvest Program.

“It’s really beautiful to me that people are signing up to do a lot of work, and put in a lot of time to help people that they don’t even know,” she said.

Old Rucker Farm in Alpharetta (Jonathan O'Brien)

Muselli explains even a small area can make a big difference. “A small raised bed that’s two feet by two feet- we can put a lot in there. We can put a lot of radishes in there, we can put a lot of lettuce in there,” she said.

Participants are given seedlings and a crop plan with one or two crops, depending on how much space they have.

Old Rucker Farm in Alpharetta (Jonathan O'Brien)

Those interested in the Homegrown Harvest Program can get more information here.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.