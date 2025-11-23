‘Light Up the Season’ debuts as Piedmont Park’s new holiday event

ATLANTA — Piedmont Park is launching a new holiday tradition Sunday evening with its inaugural “Light Up the Season” event.

The celebration features the lighting of a Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara in the park’s meadow, a first for Atlanta’s most well-known green space. Doug Widener, CEO and president of the Piedmont Park Conservancy, says there will be festive activities throughout the area.

“You can make a day of it, go to the garden lights, go see the lights of Piedmont Park and then end up ice skating at Park Tavern, and then hop on the Beltline to see more lights,” Widener said.

The towering displays include a 50-foot tree and 9-foot-tall menorah and kinara. Widener says lighting ceremonies like this can become lasting memories for families.

“I didn’t grow up in Atlanta but I remember holiday lighting traditions in my own community and looking forward to going and seeing the big displays and going to the big city,” he said.

After Sunday’s Light Up the Season event, the holiday symbols will remain lit in the meadow through January 4.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.