ATLANTA, GA — Lane closures on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta will be in effect each weekday from now until next Friday, March 21.

A lane in each direction of travel will be closed for resurfacing work from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Baker Street and Ellis Street.

Travel lanes will shift and remain open to all vehicles during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to used Courtland Street, Peachtree Center Avenue, and Ted Turner Drive to avoid delays.