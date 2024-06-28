July 4 fireworks celebration coming to Six Flags Over Georgia

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia announced it’ll be ringing in the 4th of July with not one, not two, not three, but four nights of fireworks in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company.

For their 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, Six Flags Over Georgia will be holding nightly fireworks presentations at dusk in front of the SUPERMAN: Ultimate Fight ride as an extra special finale.

According to an announcement from the theme park, the fun will keep going all day long before the show, with live entertainment, satisfying snacks and summer eats, and the “world-class lineup of rides and roller coasters” the park is known for.

Guests who are hungry for a special experience can get a VIP Fireworks Party pass, which includes after-hours access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, an All-American buffet with summertime classics, a premium fireworks viewing and a new fireworks feature with special guests from Looney Tunes, Funtime Drumline and a live performance and dance interaction with the cast of Surfin’ USA before the fireworks finale.