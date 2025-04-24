Improvement plans for Atlanta’s Piedmont Park unveiled

ATLANTA — A new comprehensive plan for Atlanta’s beloved Piedmont Park was unveiled on Thursday.

It marks the first comprehensive plan for Piedmont Park in 25 years.

According to Piedmont Park Conservancy President and CEO Doug Widener, the primary focus will be on housekeeping, improving sidewalks, restrooms and drinking fountains around the park.

“Before you build anything new, take care of our gem,” Widener said.

During the next three years, Piedmont Park officials will turn their focus to the natural areas of the park and other improvements.

Piedmont Park Conservancy (Piedmont Park Conservancy)

