Hurricane Helene: Weather shelters open in metro Atlanta ahead of storm’s arrival

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army announced they’d be opening a weather shelter beginning Thursday night to help those in need as Hurricane Helene travels north.

According to the organization, the Salvation Army Red Shield Services will operate the shelter at their location on Marietta Street NW in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m.

The shelter will operate on a first-come, first-served basis through Friday morning at 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army said they will have cot space available in the following amounts:

Men - 10 cots

Women 5 cots

Families - 10 cots, for up to 2 families

After leaving the shelter, the Salvation Army will provide each person a bagged lunch.

The shelter location is 469 Marietta Street NW. Anyone with questions about the shelter can call the organization’s main desk at 404-486-2701.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has also opened shelters in the southern part of Georgia.

According to the organization, four evacuation shelters have been opened, with the Red Cross saying “that number will rise as the day goes on.” The Red Cross said those in need of shelter can find locations through the Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County announced Thursday afternoon that four severe weather shelters would be opening for residents Thursday through Saturday. To coordinate transport to and from the severe weather centers, call DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency at 470-927-7025.

County officials said shelters will be open at the following locations: