Hurricane Helene: Weather shelters open in metro Atlanta ahead of storm’s arrival

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army announced they’d be opening a weather shelter beginning Thursday night to help those in need as Hurricane Helene travels north.
According to the organization, the Salvation Army Red Shield Services will operate the shelter at their location on Marietta Street NW in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m.
The shelter will operate on a first-come, first-served basis through Friday morning at 8 a.m.
The Salvation Army said they will have cot space available in the following amounts:
- Men - 10 cots
- Women 5 cots
- Families - 10 cots, for up to 2 families
After leaving the shelter, the Salvation Army will provide each person a bagged lunch.
The shelter location is 469 Marietta Street NW. Anyone with questions about the shelter can call the organization’s main desk at 404-486-2701.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has also opened shelters in the southern part of Georgia.
According to the organization, four evacuation shelters have been opened, with the Red Cross saying “that number will rise as the day goes on.” The Red Cross said those in need of shelter can find locations through the Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
DeKalb County
DeKalb County announced Thursday afternoon that four severe weather shelters would be opening for residents Thursday through Saturday. To coordinate transport to and from the severe weather centers, call DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency at 470-927-7025.
County officials said shelters will be open at the following locations:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316. This shelter will remain open 24 hours a day during the event.
- Center for Pan Asian Community Services Inc., 3510 Shallowford Road NE, Atlanta. This shelter opens today at 4 p.m.
- New Life Community Alliance’s auditorium, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur. This shelter opens today at 5 p.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day during the event.
- Tucker First United Methodist Church’s activities center, 4315 Church Street, Tucker. This shelter opens today at 7 p.m., until further notice. There is limited occupancy at this location.