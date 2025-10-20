Hosea Helps prepares to feed thousands this holiday season

ATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta nonprofit is gearing up for what it expects will be one of its busiest holiday seasons yet. Hosea Helps, known for its decades-long tradition of feeding the homeless and those in need, plans to serve up to 30,000 people through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in January.

The organization says inflation and the ongoing federal government shutdown are driving higher demand for food assistance this year. Chief Operating Officer Afemo Omilami says the need is greater than ever. “We are the last refuge for a lot of people who don’t know what to do; they’ve never been in that place before,” he said.

Hosea Helps is partnering with Kroger and Publix to supply meals for the holidays, and the organization is asking for continued support from the public through food donations and volunteer help.

A recent study from Feeding America found that one in five children and one in ten seniors in Georgia are facing hunger, figures Hosea Helps says underscore the importance of its mission.

Anthony Williams, a 55-year-old Atlanta resident who benefits from the nonprofit’s outreach, says the organization has made a real difference in his life. “They gave me hope, they gave me food, they smiled, they spoke to me like I was human,” he said.

Donations can be made online or delivered to Hosea Helps’ headquarters in southwest Atlanta.

