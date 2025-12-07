Holiday magic rolls through Woodstock with festive parade and tree lighting

WOODSTOCK, GA — A big holiday celebration is rolling through Woodstock Sunday as the city hosts its Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights.

More than 100 participants are taking part in the parade, which runs from Woodstock Elementary School to the Sam’s Club on Highway 92. Marketing and Communications Manager Stacy Brown says spectators can expect “over 30 festive jeeps and more than a dozen decorated golf carts in the parade as well.”

But the fun doesn’t stop there. After the parade, everyone is invited to the Park at City Center for the city’s Christmas tree lighting, live music, crafts, games for kids, and free cookie decorating.

Santa Claus and Mayor Michael Caldwell will also be on hand to help light Woodstock’s official Christmas tree.

City officials say the event is open to all and is a chance for local businesses, first responders, and residents to come together and celebrate the season.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.