HGTV ranks Cartersville as Georgia’s most charming small town

Booth Western Art Museum The Booth Western Art Museum, located in Cartersville, takes guests through contemporary Western artwork, a Presidential Gallery, Civil War art gallery, the Sagebrush Ranch and an interactive children’s gallery. (PHOTOS: Scott Flynn/WSBTV.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — HGTV ranks the most charming small towns in each state and here in Georgia it’s Cartersville in Bartow County.

HGTV says “its world-class Tellus Science Museum houses permanent galleries of minerals, fossils, transportation technology and much more, while the Booth Western Art Museum is the world’s largest permanent exhibition space for Western art.

Cartersville also has a great historic downtown area that has the first painted wall ad for Coca-Cola.

HGTV says the special qualities of small towns, are their simplicity, character, and welcoming people.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!