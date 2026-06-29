Heat advisory in effect as temperatures soar across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday from noon until 8 p.m. as dangerously hot temperatures move into metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Atlanta’s heat index is expected to reach 103 degrees, while some parts of south metro Atlanta could see the heat index climb as high as 108 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees Monday.

Nitz said the heat will continue throughout the week, with highs remaining in the mid-90s and heat index values staying in the low triple digits.

“And we’ll keep the heat through the week, mid 90’s, heat index in the low triple digits, we’ll have some isolated storms back in the afternoon each day,” Nitz said.

The National Weather Service said the heat index could make it feel like 106 to 112 degrees in some areas.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity to the early morning or late evening hours, stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade and wear lightweight clothing.

The National Weather Service says signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, pale skin, dizziness and muscle cramps. Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Anyone showing signs of a heat-related illness should be moved to a cool area, given water and seek medical attention if necessary.