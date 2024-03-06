Hailey Bieber’s sister arrested at Georgia bar following wild brawl, police say TAMPA, FL - APRIL 26: (L-R) Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Hailey Rhode Baldwin arrive to the IIFA Awards at Raymond James Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

A wild brawl at a Georgia bar left singer Justin Bieber’s sister-in-law in handcuffs last month.

A little after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Savannah police were called to Club Elan on Williamson Street regarding a fight.

When officers arrived, they met with a manager who said several employees were assaulted by a customer who had been removed from the club.

The customer was identified as 31-year-old Alaia Aronow, who is the sister of Hailey Bieber and the daughter of Stephen Baldwin.

Officers said a bouncer told them he was trying to remove Aronow from the club after she’d thrown up in the employee bathroom when she grabbed a handful of his hair and pulled it out.

The officers spoke with another bouncer who stated he’d been struck by Aronow while trying to get her out of the club. Hills told police he had Aronow in a bear hug when he was told by the manager to let her go. As he did, Aronow allegedly hit him between his legs.

Savannah authorities then spoke with the bartender who said she’d also been asked to help remove Aronow from the bathroom.

She told officers when she went inside the restroom, Aronow told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she gave her.

Minutes later when she went back into the restroom, Aronow allegedly removed her tampon and threw it at her. That was when security stepped in and kicked Aronow out of the club.

The manager showed responding officers security footage of the incident.

According to the Savannah Police Department, video footage showed Aronow forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom and one of the bouncers telling her she couldn’t be in there. Officers said he was seen pointing to the public restroom directly next to the employee one.

SPD said moments later, a bartender is seen standing in the doorway of the restroom talking to Aronow before shutting the door and waiting a few minutes.

When she goes back in, the bartender is again seen speaking with Aronow before reportedly jumping back out of the bathroom “presumably when the tampon was thrown.”

From there, Aronow is seen leaving the restroom and immediately being escorted from the club by the bouncers.

Officials state Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside. The video reportedly shows Aronow grabbing and pulling one bouncer’s hair and hitting the other between his legs as they described.

When SPD officers eventually spoke with Aronow, police said she initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon.

Police said she also denied throwing her used tampon at the bartender, but later stated she did throw it. When officers confronted her about pulling the bouncer’s hair out and hitting another, Aronow allegedly tried to justify her actions by stating she was defending herself.

Aronow was arrested and charged with simple assault for allegedly throwing the tampon, simple battery for hitting the bouncer, battery for pulling out the other bouncer’s hair and criminal trespass for allegedly not leaving the club after being told multiple times.

