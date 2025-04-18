Gwinnett Police renew call for help in 2005 kidnapping of 15-month-old Marisa Velasco

Over the years, police have released several age-progressed images of Marisa in hopes of generating leads.

LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help in a nearly 20-year-old missing child case involving 15-month-old Marisa Velasco, who was kidnapped by her biological mother during a court-approved visit in December 2005. Neither Marisa nor her mother, Rena Velasco, has been seen since.

Marisa was in the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services at the time due to a court determination that her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Vidal Cruz, posed a danger to her. According to investigators, Rena Velasco was living in a battered women’s shelter when she took Marisa with her during an unsupervised visit. She told shelter staff she needed medical attention and had a fellow resident drive her and the child to a nearby clinic. After being dropped off, Rena never returned.

“When the foster parents who had been caring for Marisa arrived to pick her up the following day, they learned that Rena and Marisa were gone,” police said.

Authorities later discovered that the clinic was located near the apartment of Vidal Cruz, Velasco’s boyfriend at the time. When officers checked the residence, it had been vacated. Cruz had reportedly told others he was planning to return to Mexico.

Rena Velasco was charged with kidnapping by Gwinnett County Superior Court shortly after the incident, but neither she nor her daughter has been located. Marisa would now be 20 years old.

Over the years, police have released several age-progressed images of Marisa in hopes of generating leads. Investigators are now urging the public to review those photos and come forward with any information, no matter how old that could help resolve the case.

“We are asking the public to look at these photos and contact us if you have seen either recently or even years ago, a child that could be Marisa,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.