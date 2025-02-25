Gwinnett police department moves to new headquarters

Gwinnett County Police car
By Lisa Nicholas

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Police Department is getting a new building for its headquarters, and it will be built adjacent to the current site.

Gwinnett Police Sgt. James Lawson says the almost-fifty-year-old building has infrastructure issues and is constantly under repair, so they are happy that they will have a new space to accommodate new crime-fighting technologies and its requirements.

The old building will be torn down to make way for more parking.

Groundbreaking should be toward the end of this year with completion in 2027.

