Gwinnett County leaders warn about scam targeting zoning applicants

GWINNETT COUNYT, GA — Residents and businesses in one metro Atlanta county are being warned about a nationwide scam impersonating local planning and zoning departments to request payment for fake fees.

Gwinnett County officials say scammers are sending official-looking emails that copy a real employee’s name, title and email address.

“Recent emails targeting Gwinnett businesses and residents have requested application approval fees for zoning applications,” Gwinnett County Government officials said. “These emails are designed to look like an official Gwinnett County communication and may include invoices requesting fraudulent application approval fees or counterfeit approval letters. These emails are not affiliated with Gwinnett County Government.”

Officials say the county will never request payment through money orders, wire transfers or suspicious links.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email should avoid clicking links, sending payment or providing personal information.

“All payments for zoning applications are processed through GwinnettZIP.com. Do not respond to any requests for payments outside of the ZIP Portal,” officials said.

Gwinnett County leaders say while recent incidents have targeted zoning applicants locally, similar scams involving government departments have been reported nationwide.

Anyone with questions about a zoning-related email can contact Gwinnett Planning and Development at P&D-PlanningZoning@GwinnettCounty.com to verify whether the message is legitimate. Officials also encourage recipients to report fraudulent emails as spam or phishing to their email provider.