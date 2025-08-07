Groundbreaking set for new parking deck in downtown Roswell

Fences go up ahead of construction start for Roswell downtown parking deck
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROSWELL, GA — Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place Thursday for a new parking deck in downtown Roswell, part of the city’s effort to address growing demand for parking in the area.

The new structure will be located at the corner of Highway 9 and Green Street and will include 395 parking spaces. City officials say the project is designed not only to provide relief in one of Roswell’s busiest corridors but also to blend in with the architectural character of the surrounding area.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

