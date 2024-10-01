Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax following Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order suspending the state’s gas tax following Hurricane Helene.

In the order, it says that Helene “has negatively impacted the supply chain of goods and services to impacted areas and the social and economic well-being of Georgia’s residents.”

The suspension will save drivers about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

It will take several days for Georgians to see an impact on prices.

The order will take effect on Oct. 3 at 12 a.m.

