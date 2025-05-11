Gov. Kemp signs law requiring inclusive playgrounds at Georgia elementary schools

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has signed new legislation that will require all elementary school playgrounds built after July 2027 to be designed with accessibility and inclusivity in mind.

The law ensures that future playgrounds will accommodate children with a range of disabilities, incorporating features like braille interactions and equipment designed for students with sensory sensitivities and other developmental needs.

State Representative Matt Dubnik, a sponsor of the bill, says inclusive playgrounds play a vital role in child development, helping kids socialize and learn how to share. “These playgrounds are critical for helping all kids, regardless of their ability, they can learn, play, and grow together,” Dubnik said.

The measure aims to create spaces where all children can interact safely and meaningfully, supporting both physical activity and social inclusion at an early age.