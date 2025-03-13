Girl Scouts face lawsuit over alleged toxins in cookies

American Girl Scout Cookies (CatLane / iStock / Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A proposed class action lawsuit claims that Girl Scout cookies contain harmful toxins, raising concerns about food safety. The lawsuit, which seeks $5 million for consumers who purchased the cookies, cites studies alleging the presence of heavy metals and pesticides in all tested samples.

The controversy stems from a recent study that went viral online, reporting that 100% of tested cookies contained at least one of five heavy metals mentioned in the lawsuit. The study also claimed that 13 cookie samples tested positive for high levels of glyphosate, a widely used herbicide. Thin Mints, one of the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookies, allegedly contained 334 times more glyphosate than recommended, while 19 samples showed cadmium levels exceeding limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, the study behind these claims was based on a small sample size and has not been peer-reviewed. Despite the legal challenge, the Girl Scouts insist they follow all food safety regulations.

The lawsuit comes as Girl Scout troops across the country celebrate National Girl Scout Day, adding unexpected controversy to their annual cookie-selling season. As the case moves forward, consumers and health experts alike are closely watching for further developments.

