Get ready for the Showgirl Era at these Atlanta area Taylor Swift album release parties

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Swift announced her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is dropping on Friday, October 3rd. Grab your Swiftie bffs and ring in the Showgirl Era at one of these Atlanta area album release parties.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Various theaters and showtimes.

Emacity Threads Album listening party: October 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Step into the spotlight—celebrate Taylor’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” with music, fun, and Swiftie magic!

The Reading Room Album listening party: October 3, 7p.m. Live DJ, Taylor’s favorite cocktails & mocktails, and prizes for your era-inspired look!

Reformation Brewery Canton: October 3, 6-10p.m. Karaoke, live DJ, photo booth, bracelets

Virtue Rooftop: October 4th. Celebrate her new album with a DJ, themed cocktails, album plays & Swiftie sparkle all night.

Glover Park Brewery: Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl Album Release Dance Party on October 4th at 8 p.m. An epic Taylor Swift night with a DJ, themed cocktails, and more!