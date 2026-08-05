Georgia’s largest school district welcomes students back with major changes

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — More than 180,000 students returned to class Wednesday in Georgia’s largest school district, as Gwinnett County Public Schools began the new school year with several changes. Students in Bartow and Douglas counties, along with Cartersville and Buford City Schools, also returned to class Wednesday.

Gwinnett County Public Schools begins the year with a new superintendent, Dr. Alexandra Estrella. The district is also implementing a new state law prohibiting cell phones for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The district is expanding school security with more officers at middle and high schools, wearable badges that allow employees to discreetly call 911 during emergencies and additional technology designed to detect prohibited items.

“We’re utilizing different forms of technology to scan and make sure that nothing that doesn’t belong in schools comes in,” Estrella said.

Estrella says the district is also exploring artificial intelligence as part of its school safety efforts.

“There’s a lot of innovation happening in the field of safety and security. With AI, that might make the experience less invasive,” Estrella said.

She says the district will continue working to engage students and help them navigate conflict.

“We teach students to make smart choices and how they navigate conflicts,” Estrella said.

Estrella also says the district wants to help students find educational opportunities that match their interests.

“Really finding the niche for every child, and what is it that they are curious about that we’ll attract them to want to continue to come and immerse in the learning experience,” Estrella said.

New learning opportunities this year include courses in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, pharmacy operations, film and personal finance, depending on the school. Five middle schools are also adding agricultural education.

With students back in class, AAA is also reminding drivers to expect heavier traffic and watch for children walking to school and boarding buses.

“Roads are going to be a lot more congested,” AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.

“Some of the most dangerous times that we see are the loading of the children on the bus in the morning and then unloading them after school,” Townsend said.

Townsend says drivers should stay focused behind the wheel and watch for children near schools and bus stops.

“One of the primary ways of doing so is to focus on the task of driving and reduce or eliminate anything that would distract you from the task of getting to your destinations,” Townsend said.

National data from 2024 shows 64% of child pedestrians killed in traffic crashes were struck on weekdays.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.