Georgians encouraged to support local charities on Giving Tuesday

ATLANTA — Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, organizations across Georgia are encouraging residents to give back on this year’s Giving Tuesday.

The movement started in 2012 as a way to promote charitable giving during the holiday shopping season, and is led in Georgia by the nonprofit group Georgia Gives. Luiza Raposo with Georgia Gives says donors should choose organizations that have made a personal impact.

“Take a look at the retrospective of this year and kind of think about what were your favorite moments and I’m sure there is a nonprofit not too far away from that,” she said.

Raposo says the spirit of the day is rooted in generosity following a weekend focused on spending. “They kind of connected it to that season that was all about shopping and tried to say like ‘hey this is the season of generosity, the season of being thankful’ and let’s connect that to the nonprofit sector.’”

She encourages people to follow their hearts when choosing where to donate. “Think about what is important to you. I think that’s a good time to maybe take stock of that every year; think about why, think about how you’ve been touched or connected to it,” she said.

Georgia Gives offers a list of more than a thousand eligible charities on its website, and Raposo says Giving Tuesday donations can be as small as five dollars.

“There’s no wrong answer, that’s the beauty, this is not a test,” she said.

Residents may see more emails and texts from nonprofits throughout the day as groups rely on public support to carry out their work.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.