Georgia Tech sets new record with nearly 67,000 applications for fall enrollment

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Cheerleaders celebrate after a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils on October 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology has topped its previous admissions records, receiving an unprecedented 67,000 applications for Fall 2025 enrollment. This marks a historic milestone for the university, which continues to attract growing interest both domestically and internationally.

Applications came from all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries, highlighting Georgia Tech’s reputation as a global leader in higher education. Of those applicants, approximately 8,500 were offered admission, resulting in a highly competitive acceptance rate of just under 13 percent. Another 7,500 students were placed on the waitlist.

Engineering remains the most popular intended major, with 44% of applicants expressing interest in the field. Sciences and computing followed closely as top areas of academic focus.

By comparison, the University of Georgia recently announced its own record-breaking year with nearly 48,000 applications and 16,000 offers of admission. However, Georgia Tech’s volume of applications significantly outpaces that of its in-state peer.

Despite the large number of offers, Georgia Tech expects to enroll approximately 4,000 first-year students, aligning with its targeted freshman class size. The university has seen steady increases in applications and enrollment in recent years, thanks in part to its expanding portfolio of online master’s programs. However, demand for on-campus experiences is also on the rise.

In response to the growing need for student housing, Georgia Tech is currently constructing its first new residence hall in nearly 50 years. The development comes at a critical time as the Institute prepares to welcome another record setting incoming class.