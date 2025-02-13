Georgia Red Cross volunteers, organizations help communities impacted by California wildfires

ATLANTA — With devastating wildfires ravaging through parts of the Los Angeles area, multiple organizations including the Georgia Red Cross are stepping up to help those in need.
The American Red Cross of Georgia announced they are deploying volunteers from Georgia to California to aid in the evacuations and relief efforts due to multiple wildfires that broke out this week in southern California, according to WSBTV.
According to the American Red Cross of Georgia, “eight disaster-trained volunteers from Georgia are deploying to California to help support disaster relief operations in the southern part of the state.”
California native and Academy Award winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced her family is donating $1 million to the relief efforts.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced they are donating $200,000 to wildfire relief efforts and are holding a supply drive for those in need.
“While we’re currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we’re also witnessing our community at its very best,” Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said on Wednesday. “The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable. Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need.”
Firefighters in California battled early Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed six people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.
The Pasadena Humane Organization, located in the Los Angeles metro area, announced on their website that they are “starting to see many animals coming in with burns and injuries. These animals are being treated in our ICU. We are providing them with pain medications, wound care, fluid and oxygen as needed.”
Here is a list of organizations that are raising funds and collecting resources to help those in need:
- Pasadena Humane: Officials announced they have taken in over 300 animals due to evacuations and they “have staff and volunteers working nonstop to help with their care.”
- GoFundMe has compiled a list of verified fundraisers for people impacted by the ongoing wildfires.
- SPCALA’s Disaster Animal Response Team is seeking donations to support emergency services, such as temporary animal shelters and front-line veterinary care.
- The American Red Cross announced they are providing help to those in need, including disaster relief services, safe shelter, food, emotional support and other relief services. Officials said they are prepared to help thanks to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). The organization says to visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate.
- Baby2Baby is accepting donations to support children impacted by the wildfires.
- The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations and items to support those affected by the wildfires.
- The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is accepting donations to support firefighters on the front lines. The foundation is seeking monetary donations, wildland brush tools, hydration backpacks and emergency fire shelters.
- The California Fire Foundation announced they are looking for donations to support families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities that they serve.
- The United Way of Greater Los Angeles is accepting donations and has created a Wildfire Response Fund.
- World Central Kitchen, spearheaded by chef José Andrés, has a relief team in Southern California to assist first responders and families. The organization is accepting donations to support the ongoing relief effort.
- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting donations and looking for volunteers. If your household needs assistance, you can find a food bank here.
- Direct Relief is also accepting donations to support those impacted by the wildfires.
- Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, is accepting donations to support wildfire victims.
- Project Angel Food is seeking volunteers to help deliver and make meals for wildfire victims.
- Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and bstrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel’s bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM will distribute cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas and food. The organizations are accepting cash donations.
- Chef Andrew Gruel announced on his social media that “we have a massive parking lot and amenities at the restaurant if people need to stage anywhere in OC let me know. I can cook.
- Team Rubicon announced they are helping those in need with debris removal when the cleanup process begins and work related to rebuilding homes.
- Samaritan’s Purse has deployed 20 chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team to provide spiritual support.
- Watch Duty: The nonprofit service provides real-time updates on wildfire activity, evacuations, shelters and more via its free app, which more than 1.4 million people downloaded in the 48 hours since the fires began.
Update: Anyone who has left LA and headed south. You are welcome at our restaurant, 16600 Pacific Coast Highway, 92649. We have a large parking lot, you can stay as long as you need and camp out. We will provide free meals for all of those affected. If anyone has any coordination…— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 8, 2025
🚨ALERT: Update on helping: We have received and distributed truckloads of donations. You all are amazing. We had guests from the restaurant come and help drive products to the Pasadena Convention Center with us as well as help make over 200 hot meals to bring up. We are giving…— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2025