Georgia receives $24M to expand EV charging network statewide

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting more than $24 million in federal funding to build additional electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

GDOT says the 26 new fast-charging stations are designed to “fill in the gaps” for EV drivers, especially in areas that currently have few or no options. John Hibbert with the department says the chargers will be “scattered around very deliberately in areas where we know there aren’t chargers right now.”

This $24.4 million grant is the second round of federal funding the agency has received as part of its long-term plan to create a reliable fast-charging network throughout Georgia. Hibbert says most of the new stations will be placed in non-metro areas, with half of them built at existing sites. The fast chargers are designed to provide a full charge in about 20 minutes.

As many Georgians hit the road for Thanksgiving travel, Hibbert says the goal is to ensure drivers never worry about running out of power.

“Anybody that might be traveling with an electric vehicle or using an electric car wouldn’t be concerned about running out of juice,” he said. “There will always be a charger not too far away.”

The new stations are expected to be operational about a year from now.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.