Georgia ranks among top states with the longest coffee orders, survey finds

ATLANTA — A new survey shows Georgia ranks among the states with the longest coffee orders. The state ranks fourth in the nation, with many customers stacking modifications onto their drinks.

On average, Americans use nearly seven words to place a coffee order, slowing down the line before the barista even begins making the drink.

According to the survey, 42% of Georgians say they get annoyed when they’re stuck behind someone placing a complex order. Only ahead of Georgia, are Alabama, Louisiana, and North Carolina reporting longer coffee requests.

The survey also found a number of national trends. Mississippi coffee drinkers prefer the most sugar, averaging nearly two and a half teaspoons per cup.

More than half of coffee drinkers nationwide say their ideal cup must include cream or milk, while women are twice as likely as men to add flavored syrups.

Across all states, the average price of a coffee order is $5.97.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.