Georgia leaders urge people to take extra care of pets, livestock amid extreme heat

While many animals are accustomed to Georgia’s climate, the current heat wave poses a significant risk.

ATLANTA, Ga. — With temperatures continuing to soar this week, Georgia leaders are encouraging people to not just protect themselves and loved ones, but to protect pets and livestock.

According to the National Weather Service, “widespread heat indices in the 103 to 112 degree range are expected in north and central Georgia today."

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is reminding Georgians to protect their pets from the heat.

“With more extremely hot weather approaching our state, it is going to be critical to ensure our pets and livestock have plenty of shade and water over the next few days,” Harper said. “Extreme heat can be deadly for animals, and I strongly encourage all Georgians take steps to protect their pets and livestock this weekend and into next week.”

Harper also urges farmers to keep their livestock safe by making sure they have plenty of water, shade and ventilation.

“A lot of people like to take a run with their pets,” Harper said. “If we’re doing that, we want to do it in the cooler part of the day.”

It is important to remember to never leave children or pets inside hot cars.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture recommends making sure pets and livestock stay safe and healthy by following these tips:

Provide ample water and shade

Avoid walking pets and working livestock during the hottest part of the day

Know if your pet is high risk.

Georgia Department of Agriculture officials say heat stroke signs in dogs includes excessive panting, body temperature of 104-110 degrees, a bright red tongue, gums or ears, weakness, fainting, vomiting, diarrhea and a rapid heartbeat.

Puppies, seniors, thick-coated, overweight, short muzzled and flat-faced dogs are more vulnerable to heatstroke, officials add. If your dog shows heat stroke signs, call your veterinarian immediately.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency also provided helpful tips.

NWS officials say it is important to make sure you are taking breaks in the shade, staying hydrated and checking up on anyone at high risk of heat related illnesses.

The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also provided helpful tips.