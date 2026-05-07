Georgia foster care provider warns of declining foster family recruitment

ATLANTA — A Georgia foster care provider says a decline in foster family recruitment is a concerning trend as May marks National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Allison Ashe, president and CEO of Wellroot Family Services, said the organization has seen a 50% drop in recruitment since 2024.

“We are very concerned about the state of foster care both in the state of Georgia and nationally,” Ashe said.

Ashe said she believes economic factors are contributing to the decline.

“It’s a combination of the rates that foster parents are paid not keeping pace with inflation. So, it’s often too expensive for families to foster,” she said.

National data shows a sustained decline in licensed foster homes since 2019, with Georgia experiencing a 40% reduction in homes during that time, according to foster care capacity data.

The data also shows Georgia ranks 43rd nationally in foster home growth or loss, placing it among the states with the steepest reductions in foster care capacity.

“The decline has sharply reduced placement options for children who cannot safely remain at home,” according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services said the state has recently seen growth in foster homes and continues efforts to recruit and retain foster parents.

“In SFY 2024, there were 6,366 foster homes in Georgia. In SFY 2025, there were 6,533 foster homes,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the need for foster parents varies across the state, with a particular need for caregivers for teens, sibling groups and children with complex needs.

“Many people qualify to be foster parents. There’s a good chance, if you are over 21, single or married, you could serve your community as a foster parent,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the approval process is “very thorough” to ensure child safety and that foster parents are properly trained.

“All foster families receive a per diem to assist with the costs associated with caring for a child placed in their home,” the spokesperson said. “The Governor and General Assembly have been very supportive of foster families, and the per diem rates were raised just last year.”

The spokesperson said the state continues working to recruit and retain foster parents and has joined a national initiative aimed at strengthening foster care capacity.

Wellroot Family Services said it continues to advocate for increased support for foster families to address the ongoing shortage.

For more information, click here.