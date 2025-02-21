Georgia expands ban on Chinese-owned apps and AI tools

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

The Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) is expanding the list of websites and apps banned on the state’s network, adding several Chinese-owned platforms to the restrictions.

Among the newly banned services are RedNote, a social media app similar to TikTok, and DeepSeek AI, a Chinese artificial intelligence company developed to compete with ChatGPT. TikTok is already prohibited on state devices.

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp released a memo from the GTA ordering state agencies to stop using RedNote, DeepSeek, and financial trading platforms Webull, Tiger Brokers, and Moomoo, as well as the social media app Lemon8.

RedNote has gained popularity as a “TikTok alternative,” especially after concerns about a potential nationwide ban on TikTok earlier this year. The state’s decision to block these platforms aligns with ongoing national security concerns over Chinese-owned technology and data privacy risks.

This move continues Georgia’s efforts to limit access to foreign-owned apps on government networks.

