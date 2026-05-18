Georgia drivers warned as seatbelt and speeding crackdowns begin

ATLANTA — Georgia is launching two major traffic safety enforcement campaigns beginning Monday, including the annual “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt crackdown.

That campaign runs through May 31, including Memorial Day weekend. Georgia law requires drivers and front-seat passengers in all vehicles to wear seat belts. Children between the ages of 8 and 17 are also required to wear seat belts in the backseat.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says nearly half of the people killed in crashes across Georgia were not wearing seat belts.

Government data also shows crash fatalities can be reduced by nearly half by wearing a seat belt.

Also beginning Monday is Georgia’s “100 Days of Summer HEAT” campaign, which targets speeding, aggressive driving, drunk driving and distracted driving.

HEAT stands for Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic. The campaign, now in its 22nd year, is focused on reducing deadly crashes during the holiday travel period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Law enforcement officers across Georgia, including police officers, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers, will work together during the campaign to target dangerous driving behavior.

Officials say drivers caught speeding will be cited, while drivers arrested for drunk driving will be taken to jail.

The campaign also targets distracted driving, including texting while behind the wheel.

The “100 Days of Summer HEAT” campaign coincides with the state’s “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement program.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.