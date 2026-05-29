Georgia DOT warns motorists of lane closures on I-285 in metro Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists about major road work on Interstate 285 in the metro Atlanta area this weekend.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, June 1, two right lanes will be closed in both directions on I-285 from South Cobb Drive to Hollowell Parkway.

GDOT officials said the work will impact both eastbound and westbound traffic along the corridor.

Drivers should expect delays, especially in the Smyrna and Vinings areas.

Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time when passing through the work zone.

GDOT officials say there are also going to be delays in South Fulton, officials add. Multiple lanes will be closed on I-285 north bound and south bound and the north bound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit ramp will be closed.

GDOT is also alerting drivers to a second phase of major construction on Atlanta’s west side of I-285 scheduled for June 5 through June 8. That phase will involve a full weekend closure as part of ongoing reconstruction work along the corridor.

The project is part of a larger effort to rebuild portions of I-285’s west side, according to GDOT. Officials said the work is designed to improve safety, replace aging infrastructure and extend the lifespan of the interstate.