Georgia Department of Public Safety issues warning about text scam

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is issuing a warning about a text scam going around.

If you receive a text from the Georgia State Patrol about outstanding violations or fines tied to your car, officials say to make sure to report the text as spam.

“We are aware of scam text messages circulating claiming to be from the Georgia State Patrol regarding outstanding violations, fines, or enforcement actions tied to your vehicle,” the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

The Georgia State Patrol will “never” contact anyone through a text message demanding payment, threatening arrest, or requesting to click on a link regarding violations or official correspondence.

Before clicking any links, sharing personal information, or sending money:

Contact the agency directly using an official phone number or website

Verify any claims independently

Never trust unsolicited payment requests by text

Scams like these are becoming increasingly common and are designed to create panic and urgency.

Protect yourself. Slow down, verify first, and when in doubt contact the agency directly.