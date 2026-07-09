Georgia Aquarium to welcome two rescued beluga whales

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium will soon welcome two new beluga whales to Atlanta.

The U.S. government has approved plans allowing aquariums in the United States to rescue the whales from a closed marine park in Canada.

In all, 28 other beluga whales from the facility will be relocated to aquariums in the United States and other countries. Some of the whales will be sent to aquariums in Chicago and San Diego.

The two beluga whales coming to the Georgia Aquarium are expected to arrive as part of the relocation effort.