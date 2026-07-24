GDOT announces new and rescheduled I-285 closures in metro Atlanta

Expected construction closure of I-285 will present traffic challenges this coming weekend.

ATLANTA — Drivers should prepare for multiple upcoming I-285 closures in metro Atlanta, including a rescheduled northside closure and a new westside closure.

Signage on I-75 and I-285 in Atlanta shows the I-285 closure originally scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 10, at 5 a.m.

GDOT also announced a full closure on I-285 in southwest Atlanta between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) as part of the Westside Rebuild Project.

The closure will impact both northbound and southbound lanes from 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, according to officials.

This will be the third time the approximately 2-mile stretch of I-285 has been closed for the project, GDOT officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

For more information, visit GDOT’s lane closure updates here.