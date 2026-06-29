Gas prices drop across Georgia ahead of 4th of July travel period

ATLANTA — Gas prices are declining nationwide just ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period, offering relief for drivers as millions prepare to hit the road for the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

In Georgia, gas prices have dipped steadily in recent weeks.

According to Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, drivers are entering the holiday period with fuel prices lower than recent weeks. She added that demand typically rises as the Fourth of July approaches.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices continue to help keep gasoline costs in check,” Waiters said. “If you’re planning to travel, consider filling up sooner rather than later.”

The fuel savings come as AAA projects a major holiday travel surge across Georgia.

AAA expects more than 2.4 million Georgians to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday period, with 2.1 million expected to travel by car.

Waiters said prices can still shift quickly heading into peak travel days.

“While these lower prices are good news for holiday travelers, drivers should keep in mind that demand typically increases as we get closer to the Fourth of July,” she said. “Prices could edge higher ahead of the holiday.”

AAA said the national average for regular unleaded gas has fallen to $3.86, the lowest level since March 30, marking nearly four straight weeks of declines.

Georgia gas prices are about 7 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month, and 64 cents higher than this time last year, AAA said.

A 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs approximately $53.70 to fill in Georgia, according to AAA.

Across Georgia, Atlanta averages $3.57 per gallon. The most expensive metro markets include Savannah at $3.74, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.66, and Columbus at $3.58.

The least expensive metro markets include Warner Robins at $3.47, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.45, and Albany at $3.39.

AAA is urging drivers to shop around for fuel prices and use available tools such as its Fuel Price Finder and TripTik Travel Planner.

AAA is encouraging drivers to consider paying cash when possible, as some gas stations may charge higher per-gallon prices for credit cards. Drivers are recommended to enroll in fuel savings programs and potentially combining errands to reduce overall driving time if possible.

Motorists are advised to maintain their vehicles for optimal fuel efficiency and avoid aggressive driving, which can significantly reduce gas mileage.

“Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving,” AAA officials said. “Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy, especially at highway speeds above 50 miles per hour.”