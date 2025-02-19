Georgia Department of Education rolling out “Teach in the Peach” teacher recruitment campaign

– 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year Christy Todd – a music technology teacher at Rising Starr Middle School in Fayette County Public Schools – is one of four finalists for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Education is launching a new program aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers.

“Teach in the Peach” is the name of the website and campaign which aims to showcase the benefits for prospective educators thinking about working in Georgia schools.

2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year Christy Todd says the state should be a hub not just for business, but also for teachers.

“During my term as the 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year, it became clear to me that if Georgia wants to remain the #1 state to do business, we must also become the #1 state for teachers to teach,” Todd said.

With the program, Todd says “visitors can learn about the benefits and incentives of teaching in Georgia, from competitive salaries to paid sick days to retirement plans.”

She stresses that recruiting and retaining teachers is key to the state’s future. “The future economic success of our students, our families, and our communities depend on it.”

Teacher burnout remains a problem even as state lawmakers have moved to raise pay for educators in recent years.

A 2022 state workforce report shows districts retained 86% of their teachers on average.